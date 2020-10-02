Mr. Thomas William Rotella, 29, of Pulaski died Sept. 27, 2020, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Rotella was born Jan. 7, 1991, in Orlando, Fla. He worked as a correctional officer in Hickman County where he later became employed as a deputy for the Hickman County Sheriff’s Department. He had quick wit and a great smile and was a very loving person. He enjoyed playing video games with his friends and spending time with his family. He thought of the Hickman County Sheriff’s Department as a part of his own family.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 3, from noon-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Bethany Butler of Pulaski; daughter Cecilia Rotella of Chicago; step-children, Jasper Butler, Isabelle Melton, both of Pulaski; father William Rotella Jr. and wife Debra of Florida; mother Deanna Marie Meda and husband Ron of Shelbyville; sisters, Melissa Woodling and husband Nate of Tennessee, Nicole Rosa of Florida, Alexandria Meda of California, Sabrina Spain and husband Sean of Virginia; brothers, Alec Meda, Christian Meda, Joshua Meda, all of Shelbyville; and nephew Jacob Woodling of Tennessee.
