Mr. Thurman (Vince) Vincent Jr., 88, of Diana died June 30, 2021, at NHC Oakwood.
Mr. Vincent was a native of Graham, Ky., and was a construction worker/laborer and a member of the Baptist Church. He served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He is preceded in death by parents, Thurman Sr. and Eula Mae Richey Vincent; son Terry Vincent; and brother Billie Ray Vincent.
Visitation will be at Cornersville Funeral Home Monday, July 5, from 1-2:40 p.m. Graveside services will follow at Diana Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Myra Carlette Clifton Vincent; sons, Tony Ray Vincent of Florida, Timothy Dewayne Vincent of Central City, Ky.; sister JoAnn Vincent Piper of Graham, Ky.; step-daughter Tammy Henderson; daughter-in-law Laura Vincent; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
