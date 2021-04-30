Mrs. Thyra Belinda Heyd, 68, died April 26, 2021, in Giles County.
Mrs. Heyd was born March 13, 1953, in Muskegon, Mich., and was a loving mother and grandmother. She spent a lot of her life in Bristol, Mich., where she was an avid member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She later moved to Giles County to be closer to family. She was known for her quick wit and infectious humor. She knew how to have fun and never met a stranger. She enjoyed studying herbs, walking outside, fishing and loved to garden. She received higher education in the study of herbs. She will be eternally missed and forever in our hearts. She is preceded in death by parents, Vernon Clar and Patricia Ann Sweet; husband Edward Elton Heyd; and brother Richard Charles Sweet.
Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Stephnie Wong and husband Doug of Lynnville; brother Bruce Sweet of Arizona; grandchildren, Nicole Welch, Alyssa Wood, both of Spring Hill, Caleb Wood, Emily Wood, both of Lynnville; neice Denice Sweet; and nephews, Mickey Sweet, Zane Sweet, Vernon Sweet, Gilbert Sweet and Demitre Sweet.
