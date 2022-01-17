Ms. Tiffany Caitlyn Sutton, 28, died Jan. 7, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Nashville.
Ms. Sutton was born Dec. 27, 1993, in Greenville, N.C. She is preceded in death by mother Patty Brymer.
Memorial services were Jan. 14 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
Survivors include biological father Elijah Rose of North Carolina; parents, Roger and Kathy Dickerson of Pulaski; daughters, Addison Grace Smith, Allison Faith Smith, both of Pulaski; brother Drew Paley of Lawrenceburg; sisters, Jordana Pittman of Ohio, Mikaela Sauls, Rebecca Sauls, both of Pulaski, Tia Rose, Jadea Rose, both of North Carolina; grandmother Linda Faye Taylor of North Carolina; two nephews and one niece.
