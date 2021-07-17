Mrs. Tiffany Person, 37, of Pulaski died July 15, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mrs. Person was born Sept. 4, 1983, and was a loving wife, mother, stepmother, daughter and sister. She was outgoing, generous and kind, with a great sense of humor. She enjoyed camping, the lake and loved to cook. Formerly of Moultonboro, N.H., she was a graduate of Moultonboro Academy. She is preceded in death by father Robert Edward Smith; aunt Valerie Spongberg; and uncles, Steve Spongberg and Donald Spongberg.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Garrett Person of Pulaski; son Eli Robert Person of Pulaski; stepson Tyler Person of New Hampshire; mother Nancy Spongberg Smith of New Hampshire; sister Paige Howard and husband George of New Hampshire; half-sisters, Debbie Smith Melcher, Roberta Smith, both of Massachusetts; half-brothers, Mark Smith and wife Heather, Scott Smith and wife Debbie, all of Massachusetts; aunts, Shirley Lamarre, Donna Spongberg-Cantillo, both of New Hampsire; uncle Robert Spongberg and Kim Zanco of Massachusetts; sisters-in-law, Carrie Person and Dani O’Neil of Pulaski, Chrissie Huckins and husband Jason of Florida; brother-in-law Greg Person of New Hampshire; parents-in-law, Sharon and George Person of Florida; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.