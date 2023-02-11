Mr. Timothy Brian Rogers, 46, died Feb. 6, 2023, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Rogers was born Jan. 17, 1977, in Columbia, and was a wonderful husband, father and son who loved his family. He was employed with NASA. He was a Christian man. He loved woodworking, farming and was an avid outdoorsman. He was an amazing friend who never met a stranger. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Ray and Margaret Southerland and Edd and Pauline Rogers.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will begin at 7 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to Minor Hill Alliance, P.O. Box 133, Minor Hill, TN 38473.
Survivors include wife Julie Tankersley Rogers of Minor Hill; sons, Emery Rogers, Samuel Rogers, both of Minor Hill; parents, Tony and Debbie Southerland Rogers of Minor Hill; brother Keith Rogers and wife Katie of Murfreesboro; and several aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
