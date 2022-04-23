Mr. Timothy Carter, 42, died April 9, 2022.
Mr. Carter was born Feb. 13, 1979, in Bolivar. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at a young age and was a faithful member of New Bethel Church of God in Christ in Bolivar. He was a 1997 graduate of Bolivar Central High School. He later attended Jackson State Community College. He is preceded in death by father William Carter.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include loving mother Deborah Carter of Bolivar; sister Tomekia Carter Fingers; uncles, William L. Marks of Lakenheath, England, Charles Marks, David Marks, both of Murfreesboro; beloved cousins, D’Andrea McClellan, Kamry Dennis, Carl Marks, whom he
loved like sisters and brothers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
