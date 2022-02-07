Mr. Timothy Edward Morris, 54, of Pulaski died Feb, 6, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Morris was born June 25, 1967, in Pulaski, and was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather. He was an active member of Scotts Hill Baptist Church. He loved to drag race, working on old cars — especially Pontiacs, hunting and fishing, and being outdoors. He was charismatic and loved to make people laugh.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Scotts Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include parents, Charles and Helen Tankersley Morris of Pulaski; sister Melonie Morris of Pulaski; daughters, Shelley Britt and husband Eric of Leoma, Chasity Strickland and husband Timothy of Pulaski; son Zackery Morris of Pulaski; grandchildren, Bradley, Carlee, Presley, Hunter, Isabella and Sophia, along with his first great-grandson expected in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.