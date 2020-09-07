Mr. Timothy (Keith) Hughes, 62, of Flintville died Sept. 5, 2020, at Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital.
Mr. Hughes was born Sept. 25, 1957, in Giles County. He worked in the construction industry and was of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed working in his shop, riding his motorcycle and woodworking. He could often be found hunting or shooting pool. He is preceded in death by father Billy Gene Hughes.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Lincoln Cemetery with Eddie Graves officiating.
Higgins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 40 years Deborah Darlene (Dottie) Hughes; mother Betty Lacheon Simmons Hughes Crowder; son Cole Hughes and wife Brittany of Fayetteville; daughter Corrie Dawn Hughes of Fayetteville; granddaughter Aubrey Hughes; siblings, Kylen Hughes and wife Lisa of Pulaski, Kelvin Hughes and fiancee Laura of Chicago, Danny Crowder and wife Pam of Georgia, Lavon Thompson Schmook and husband Ken of Fayetteville; and several cousins.
