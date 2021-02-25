Mr. Timothy (Tim) James Franklin, 57, of Meridianville, Ala., died Feb. 24, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Franklin was born Dec. 10, 1963, in Pulaski and was formerly of Ardmore, Tenn.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 26, from 1-2 p.m. at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Steve Hargrove officiating. Burial will follow at Hasting Cemetery in Ardmore.
Due to Covid-19, masks will be required and must be worn at all times when entering the building and while in the facility. Social distancing and hand washing protocols should also be observed.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Survivors include sons, Colby Franklin and wife Miranda, Nicholas Franklin and wife Emily; grandchildren, Braxton Franklin, Peyton Franklin; parents, David and Sunnye Watson Franklin; sister Tammy Schrimsher; niece Haley Schrimsher; and one great-nephew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.