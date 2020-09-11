Mr. Timothy Leland Cole, 52, of Pulaski died Sept. 6, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Cole was born April 11, 1968, in Massena N.Y. He was a 1986 graduate of Massena High School and later graduated from Canton ATC. On Sept. 2, 1995, he married Mary J. Howe in Massena; together they raised four wonderful children. He worked for General Motors for 22 years, starting in Massena, then Lordstown, Ohio, and finally Spring Hill. During the 1990s, he worked for WEPT TV in Massena. While living in Massena, he coached JV football and wrestling for Massena High School. To know him was to love him. He was fiercely loyal to those he loved and was always there for a good laugh. He will be missed beyond measure. He is preceded in death by father Herman Cole; maternal grandparents, Harry Law and Rose Stefanatos; paternal grandparents, Arthur and Krystal Cole; and favorite uncle Leonidas Stefanatos.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date in Massena, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be made to a local hospice of your choice or the American Cancer Society.
Survivors include wife Mary Cole; children, Steven Compeau of Massena, N.Y., Megan Cole of Michigan, Anthony Cole, Charles Cole, both of Pulaski; grandsons, Liam and Dante; mother Helen Stefanantos Cole of Massena, N.Y.; brother Brian Cole of Massena, N.Y.; sister Allison Lundin and husband Timothy of Clifton Park, N.Y.; nephew Bastian Cole; nieces, Avery Lundin, Sophie Lundin; and many other relatives and friends he considered family.
