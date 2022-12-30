Mr. Timothy (Tim) Marshall Turner, 59, died Dec. 19, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.
Mr. Turner was born Feb. 13, 1963, in Pulaski. He was a 1981 graduate of Giles County High School and attended Austin Peay University and Middle Tennessee State University where he majored in communication. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked in the broadcasting field as a radio announcer for many
years. He toured with Jamie Foxx as a light and sound director. He helped organize the Old School Festival in Huntsville, Ala., and was road manager for the R & B group Silk. He was instrumental to bringing the Temptations to Pulaski. He worked in financial management at Elliot Popham. Hed loved his music, especially playing the drums. He loved talking to and meeting people. He didn’t meet any strangers. He is preceded in death by parents, Cleveland and Martha Mae Coleman Turner; and brother Harry Wayne Turner.
Survivors include sons, Kevin Turner, Jonathan Turner, both of Florence, Ala.; daughter Anisa Turner of Florence, Ala.; grandchildren, Jaxson Turner, Emoril Turner of Florence, Ala.; special love of his life Pam Turner of Florence, Ala.; brother Herbert James Gilbert Sr. and wife Edna of Nashville; sisters, Gladys Holt, Mary Bryant and husband James; aunts, Flossie Grigsby of Elkmont, Ala., Helen Hayes of Pulaski; uncles, Grady Coleman of Pulaski, Brady Coleman of Abbeville, La.; sister-in-law Janice Turner; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
