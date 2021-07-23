Mr. Timothy William Word, 61, of Anderson, Ala., died July 19, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Word was born Aug. 2, 1959. He is preceded in death by parents, James S. and Millinea Word; sister Marcia Cooper; parents-in-law, Richard and Doris Armstrong; and nephew Corey Word.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Bethel Cemetery.
Rogersville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Donna Word; siblings, Sharon Tegg of Clermont, Fla., Brian Word and wife Lisa of Minor Hill; nieces, Melanie Fleming and husband Scott, Glenda Tegg, Erin Cooper, Olivia Word; and nephew Michael Word.
