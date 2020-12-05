Mr. Tobias Jamal Houston Sr., 30, died Nov. 15, 2020.
Mr. Houston was born Sept. 29, 1990, in Giles County. He accepted Christ at a young age, joining and becoming a member of Anthony Hill MBC. He attended Giles County High School, graduating in 2010, and was an exceptional star athlete, excelling in football and baseball. He was proudly part of the GCHS Bobcats 2009 State Championship football team. He was awarded achievements such as: Mr. GCHS and Coming Home King, and served as a Student Council officer. He loved to spoil his children and all other children in his family, especially his niece and nephews who affectionately called him their fun uncle T. He loved football, weight lifting and baseball. He was a true Ohio State fan and was always the life of the party. He started his own flooring business, Houston Flooring. He is preceded in death by grandmother Jennie M. Ballentine; great-grandmothers, Annie Lawrence, Anna Wilkerson; and grandfathers, John (Dontie) Houston and Jimmie Lawrence.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include loving and devoted mother Angela Wilkerson Brown and husband Terrence; father John Robert Houston; children, Hadlie, Jayna, Mariah, Tobias Jr.; sister Aubree Houston; like brothers, Travis White Jr., Denver Crosby; loving grandmothers, Okalene Harris, Eulelia Lawrence; loving aunt Sonya Givens and husband Kalvin; special family and friends, Denise Malone and husband Tyrone, Keith Ballentine, Felicia Howard; devoted friends, Janice Owens, Delona Allen; a niece and nephews and a host of cousins and friends.
