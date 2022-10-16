Mr. Toby Dre’ Maurius Howard, 29, died Sept. 29, 2022.
Mr. Howard was born Feb. 15, 1993. He was educated in the Giles County School System and was an avid baseball player, artist and rapper. His love for baseball began at an early age. He started with T-Ball and from there he played on many regular and travel teams. He even won the batting title in Babe Ruth. He accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age, and was baptized and became a member of Temple of Praise Church. He is preceded in death by father Toby D. Howard, great-grandmother Annie Lawrence, grandmother Brenda Wynn and favorite cousin Tobias Houston Sr.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include mother Felicia Howard; sister Destiny Jordan; children, I’Mirrya Gray, Keegan Primm, Ian Howard, Hendrix Smith; grandmother Ruby Clay; grandfathers, William Wallace, Morris Reynolds, Toby Howard and wife Doris; devoted aunts, Jocelyn Gilbert and husband Tony, Tamika Wallace; special aunts, Alicia McGuire, Andriette Brooks, Deiona Allen, Tiffany Peden; loyal and devoted cousin Cornelius Reed; godmother Stephanie Pigg; and a host of other relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.