Mr. Todd J. Melton, 54, died March 16, 2021, at STRHS.
Mr. Melton was born July 18, 1966, in Colorado, and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved Harley Davidson, Alabama football and NASCAR racing. He was a friend of many. He is preceded in death by father Gerald Allen Melton, mother Sandy Simons and stepfather Mike Simons.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Faithfull Hills Family Cemetery in Prospect.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Cynthia Pickett-Melton of Lynnville; sons, Jason Melton and wife Ashley of Fayetteville, Micheal Melton of Pulaski, B.J. Melton and wife Katie of Lawrenceburg; stepdaughters, Kimberly Stevenson of Franklin. Meredith Crosby and husband Denver of Lynnville; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; brother Thomas Melton of Pulaski; and mother-in-law Sandra Pickett-Simons of Pulaski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.