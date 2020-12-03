Mr. Tom Ed Bondurant, 80, died Nov. 26, 2020.
Mr. Bondurant was born in July 1940 in Giles County. He contracted a rare paralytic form of polio at age 11, but was a good student and graduated high school at West End High School in Nashville in 1959. He attended Martin College and Tennessee Tech. He went to work at Redstone Arsenal as an electronic technician, and entered the electrical engineering program at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He moved his family to a small farm in Elkton where he enjoyed raising cows as a pastime, until his retirement some 30 years later. He served the U.S Army as a civil servant, working as a Senior Missile Test Engineer. He was big in personality, the life of the party, and strong and fixed in his opinions. He was passionate and very vocal, relentlessly arguing his views until his audience cried uncle. He was a lifelong Democrat and lover of Tennessee football. He is preceded in death parents, Richard Bondurant and Sarah Jordan Bondurant Lamasters; daughter Charlotte Abigail (Abbie) Bondurant; and baby brother Jordan Lamasters.
Graveside services were Dec. 1 at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Dr. Rev. Michael Clark and the Rev. James Bradley Smith officiating.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Easter Seals Tennessee, Polio Hero’s Group, 500 Wilson Pike Suite 228, Brentwood, TN 37027; or Elkton United Methodist Church, 505 Prospect-Elkton Rd, Prospect, TN 38477.
Survivors include wife of 55 years Charlotte Ann Harwell Bondurant; daughters, Jill Russell and husband Don, Kelsey Weddington and husband Chris; son Brant Bondurant; and grandchildren, Daisy Abigail Bondurant, Bryson Russell, Baylor Russell, Aubrey Bondurant, Owen Weddington; sister Renee Bondurant; and brothers, Terry Lamasters, Charlie Bondurant and Joe Bondurant.
