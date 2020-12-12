Mrs. Tommie Elaine Swinney, 80, of Pulaski died Dec. 10, 2020.
Mrs. Swinney was born Feb. 18, 1940, in Shelbyville. She was loving and devoted to her family, a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ faith. She enjoyed arts and crafts, reading, was very active in her yard, loved her grandchildren tremendously and was very outspoken. She is preceded in death by husband Harold Swinney; parents, Ollie and Kittie Mae Curtis Hammonds; sister Olivene Brown; and brothers, William Hammonds, Milton Hammonds and Owen Hammonds.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. in New Hope Baptist Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Drive, Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220.
Survivors include daughter Tina Thornton and husband Jason of Pulaski; son Jeff Edde and wife Kelley of Spring Hill; grandchildren, Jacqueline Gann, Jordan Thornton, Makenna Edde, Justin Edde; five step-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
