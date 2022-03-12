Mr. Tommy Barnett, 70, died March 9, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Mr. Barnett was born Feb. 7, 1952, in Pulaski, and had a full life. Every day he worked to show himself approved in the eyes of Jesus and his family. He worked hard and never quit. He was an employee at Gabriel for around 35 years. For 10 years, he umpired little league baseball. He was an active deacon at Wales Baptist for 30 years and was an active member of the Gospel Music Association. He loved his family with all he had and was a dedicated husband for 48 years. He was an amazing father. His grandchildren were his greatest joy. He loved teaching Sunday school with Martha by his side. He loved gospel music, wrestling and antique shopping. He never saw anything as a piece of junk and was always collecting scrap metal. He loved to look for a good deal to make a quick buck. He was a great mentor to many. He is preceded in death by parents, Tommie and Lena Jo Barnett; and sister Edith Merritt.
Visitation is today (Saturday) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wales Baptist Church. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Giles Memory Gardens.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Survivors include loving wife Martha Barnett of Pulaski; daughter Leigh Ann Peterson and husband Nathan of Pulaski; son Jason Barnett and wife Messina of Pulaski; grandsons, Riley Peterson, Ethan Peterson; sister Mary Jane Hardin and husband Roger of Athens, Ala.; nieces, Mary Love, Shelly Hardin; and nephews, Micheal Merritt and David Merritt.
