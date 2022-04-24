Mr. Tony Edward Garner, 60, of Prospect died April 23, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Garner was born Jan. 6, 1962. He is preceded in death by parents, James Edward and Florence Allean Rose Garner; brother Ronnie Garner; wives, Sheila Tankersley White, Sandy Garner; and stepson Jake Marlow.
Visitation will be held today (Sunday) from 1-3 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter Sheena Garner of Pulaski; sons, James Carson Garner of Goodspring, Braden Garner of Ardmore; stepdaughter Beth Harmon of Ardmore; stepson Josh Marlow of Prospect; sisters, Wanda Morse and husband William of Elkton, Deborah Tankersley and husband Joe, Sheila Davis, all of Prospect, Lisa Garner Titchnell of Birmingham, Ala.; granddaughter Landon Garner; and loving best friend Terina Mars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.