Mr. Tony Wade Holt, 55, of Pulaski died June 24, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Mr. Holt was born Jan. 25, 1967, and was a lifelong Pulaski resident. He spent several years working for Wendell Harris Welding and McKay’s Firestone. He also did carpentry work and loved anything old-timey. His favorite pastimes were fishing, riding the back roads and playing music — the guitar in particular — around the bonfire with his good friends. He loved telling jokes and playing pranks. He had a heart of gold and loved people! He is preceded in death by parents, Leon and Frances Holt; sisters, Gladys Holt, Pam Glover; and brothers, Benny Holt, Leonal Holt, Gail Holt, Jerry Holt and Ricky Holt.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Brittany Holt of Pulaski; son Cody Holt of Pulaski; brother Tommy Holt and wife Judy of Pulaski; sisters, Kathy Bowles, Ann Storey and husband Jimmy, Bonnie Malone, all of Pulaski; best friend and brother of more than 40 years Donnie Norman of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.
