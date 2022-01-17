Mr. Tracy Alan Adams, 55, of Pulaski died Jan. 10, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Adams was born Nov. 5, 1966, in Pulaski. He is preceded in death by father Hollis Eugene Adams and sister Pam Davis.
Memorial services were Jan. 13 at Carr and Erwin Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
Survivors include mother Peggy Jean Hargrove Adams of Anderson, Ala.; son Alan Adams of Pulaski; brothers, Jeffery Adams and wife Janice of Anderson, Ala., James Roger Adams and wife Lisa of Goodspring; sisters, Tammie Clemmons and husband Greg of Lynnville, Belinda Perry and husband Derrick of Goodspring; special friend Bonnie Cates Thompson; loyal canine companion Spanky; and several nieces and nephews.
