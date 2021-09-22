Ms. Tracy Carol Brooks, 60, died Sept. 15, 2021.
Ms. Brooks was born Sept. 13, 1961, in Lawrenceburg, and was known in her community for her loving personality. She was devoted to her Baptist Faith. Of the many things she loved, UT football and her dogs were her favorite. Above all, her family was what she cherished most. She will be greatly missed by all of the lives she touched. She is preceded in death by father Bobby Lee Lumpkins, stepfather Felton Rogers and brother Billy Copeland.
Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.
Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Brooke Lanier of Pulaski, Emily Miller and husband Brandon of Lawrenceburg; mother Mary Maudeen Prince Rogers of Pulaski; brother David Lumpkins of Pulaski; sisters, Patricia Sims and husband Danny of Lawrenceburg, Lynn Steadman and husband Allen of Lavergne; sister-in-law Pam Copeland of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Hadyn Wanket, Sydney Andrews, both of Pulaski; and several nieces and nephews.
