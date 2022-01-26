Mr. Tracy Lee Young, 47, died Sept. 15, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Young was born Nov. 4, 1973, and grew up in the Brick Church Community. He attended Richland School and was a huge Civil War buff. He loved UT Athletics, to tell stories and make people laugh. He loved his family. While in school, he was very active in the 4-H program — he did meats judging, livestock judging, public speaking, outdoor meat cookery; he showed cattle and sheep and was an active Honor Club, All-Star and Vol State member. After graduation, he attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville where he studied animal science and received a B.S. in agriculture in 1999. He was a member of the Collegiate Livestock Team and the Collegiate Meats Judging Team. He was also a very active member of the Block and Bridle Club, Dairy Club, Poultry Club and a member of FarmHouse Fraternity. He also worked on the Blount Farm during College. After graduating from UT, he went to work for Smithfield Hog Farm in North Carolina and in Houston, Miss. He worked until he got sick and came home. After returning home, he worked at McDonald’s and Wal-Mart. He also worked at Kantus until he was diagnosed with diabetes. He got better and was hired on full time at Cosmolab. He joined the Methodist Laity Club and was an ordained minister. He preached in Giles, Lincoln and Marshall counties when he was able. He was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church. He is preceded in death by father David Dumont Young, sister Debra Jane and nephew Dumont.
Funeral services were Sept. 20, 2021, at Carr and Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Brick Church Cemetery.
Survivors include mother Junette Young of Brick Church; brothers, John David and wife Belinda of Lawrenceburg, Bobby of Brick Church, Jimmy and wife Cathey of Pulaski, Tommy of Waco, Paul and wife Wendy of Bellbuckle, Richard and wife Gelinda of Brick Church; sister Darby Allday and husband Aaron of Athens, Ala.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, one great-great niece, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
