Mr. Troy Michael Leary, 32, of Pulaski died June 12, 2023.
Mr. Leary was born Sept. 11, 1990, and was a loving son, grandson, brother and friend. He was a cowboy who wore his heart on his sleeve. He is preceded in death by sister Shauna Leary, niece Sunshine Reynolds and nephew Baby Boy Leary.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include mother Norma Lane of Welaka, Fla.; father John M. Leary; daughters, Ashlyn Brook, Ava Lane, Willow Opalene, Savannah Michael; grandmother Dona Lane; and a host of friends.
