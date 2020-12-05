Mr. Ulysses J. Johnson III, 91 of Winter Haven, Fla., died Nov. 6, 2020.
A pioneering Black educator and a historian, Mr. Johnson was born in Florence Villa and returned to make Winter Haven his home after leaving Florida to pursue higher education degrees. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Fisk University in Nashville and later studied at the United Armed Forces Information and Education Institute in New York, the University of Denver and Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville. His educational career began at the all-Black Rochelle Junior-Senior High in Lakeland and continued after integration with various positions at what is now Polk State College. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. Returning to Rochelle, he coordinated the school’s science program and served as assistant football coach and head coach of the boys and girls track teams. He became Rochelle’s first guidance counselor and then became a guidance counselor at what was then Polk Junior College, remaining with the college until his retirement in 1992. He co-founded CAVE — Cultural Academic Vocational Experience — service clubs at the college, and he and wife Thelma created an endowed scholarship through the Polk State College Foundation. He was actively involved with American Legion Post 201 and supporting Boys State and Girls State, as well as the Samson Masonic Lodge, the NAACP, Toastmasters, Haven Child Care Center and the Florence Villa Redevelopment Agency and Neighborhood Service Center.
Survivors include wife Pulaski native Thelma Simmons Johnson, two children and one grandchild.
