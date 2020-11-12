Mrs. Una Jean Bellomy Manning, 87, died Nov. 10, 2020, at NHC Healthcare, Pulaski.
Mrs. Manning was born May 4, 1933, in Scottsboro, Ala., and was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church, loved working in her garden and going shopping. She is preceded in death by husband Boyd Eldridge Manning; and parents, Samuel Jackson and Lena Hill Bellomy.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Prospect Cemetery with Brad Smith officiating.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Liberty UMC, 1255 Liberty Road, Prospect, TN 38477.
Survivors include daughter Lynn Scarbrough and husband David of Milan; sons, Greg Manning and wife Sandra of Harvest, Ala., Randall Manning and wife Cathy of Pulaski; sister Wilda Smith of Ashland City; brother Hugh Bellomy and wife Opal of Scottsboro, Ala.; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
