Mrs. Vanessia Carol Chafin Keith, 59, died Sept. 20, 2022.
Mrs. Keith was born Dec. 10, 1962. She loved her family and her extended family of God, her church and community. Her gift of hospitality was enjoyed by so many and she was happiest serving others. She is preceded in death by parents, O.D. and Edna Chafin; grandparents, Ellis and Mava Murphree; grandmother Bertha McLeroy Chafin; uncle Herschel Chafin and aunt Joy Chafin Gurley.
In accordance with her wishes, a Celebration of Life come and go memorial pic-nic will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, from 3-5 p.m. at Pulaski Assembly of God, 105 Owl Hollow Road.
One of the last things she said was that she missed seeing all the children running and playing at church, so come casual for a time of remembrance and celebration.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include husband Ricky Keith; daughter Mary Elizabeth (Lizz) Keith Sumners; favorite grand-bug Lacie Lee Sumners; brother Greg Chafin and wife Kim; sister Joslyn Prince; nephews, Justin Chafin and wife Somer, Kris Eddins, Nathan Prince, Ian Prince; niece Zoe Chafin; great-nieces, Dillon Chafin, Andee Chafin; and cousins, Gilda Chafin Stricklin, Ginger Stricklin McClendon and husband Shannon, and Juanita McLeroy Perry and husband David.
