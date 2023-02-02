Mrs. Verna Jean Dunnavant, 84, of Ardmore, Tenn., died Feb. 1, 2023, at NHC, Pulaski.
Mrs. Dunnavant was born May 1, 1938, in Nashville, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker who delighted in her role as “Maw Maw” to her four grandchildren and soon-to-be six great-grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and was always happiest having family get-togethers, playing cards and board games. She loved to laugh with her family during these special times. She was a friend to all. Her favorite pastimes were puzzles, baseball games and watching game shows. She never missed an opportunity to watch and cheer on her children and grandchildren when they were playing sports or participating in activities. Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she always looked forward to putting up her tree and decorating the house so she could host and celebrate it with the family that she loved so much. She will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by parents, Madge South and Vernon Henderson; brothers, William (Billy) Nickols, C.H. (Corky) McBroom; sisters, Ruby Jo Donaldson and husband J.T., Diana Henderson, Sandra Bass and husband Bobby; and son Vernon Wayne Rolin.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 5, from noon-2 p.m. at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Larry Hasting officiating. Burial will follow at Dunnavant Cemetery on Moore Hollow Road in Prospect.
Survivors include husband of 54 years Jimmy Dunnavant of Ardmore, Tenn.; son Jason Dunnavant and Paula Johnson of Ardmore, Tenn.; daughter Susan Rolin of Prospect; grandchildren, Jordan Rolin Dorl and husband Shay of Memphis, Krista Dunnavant Wiley of Ardmore, Tenn., Matthew Dunnavant and Grace Hickman, Morgan Dunnavant and Carson Appleton, all of Pulaski; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Wood, Koleson Wiley, Wyatt Dorl, McKinley Dorl, Charlie Dorl, soon-to-be arriving Olivia Dorl; nephew David Donaldson; and special mention, Billy Gray, Clayton McAlister and beloved dog Fritz.
