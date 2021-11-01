Mrs. Violet Marie Norman, 74, of Goodspring died Oct. 30, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Norman was born Oct. 31, 1946, in Pulaski. She was a member of Providence Church of Christ, loved listening to music, dancing and working in her flowers. She is preceded in death by parents, Lafayette and Maggie Lou Webster Poarch; sisters, Mary Lou Ballentine, Virginia Simpson; brothers, Morris Poarch, Alex Poarch, Davis Poarch, Clifford Poarch; and special nephew Paul Poarch.
Visitation will be held today (Monday) from 4-7 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.
Survivors include husband of 55 years Tony Norman of Goodspring; son Donnie Norman of Goodspring; brother Robert Poarch of Ardmore; grandchildren, Kayla Luther, Audrey Gateley; three great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Velma Loveless and husband Austin of Pulaski, Martha Baker and husband Bobby of Goodspring; brother-in-law Ed Norman of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
