Mrs. Virginia Abernathy Covington, 91, died Aug. 19, 2020, at Signature Health Care Facility in Cleveland.
Mrs. Covington was born in Giles County and was a lifelong resident of Dickson County and a member of Dickson’s Seventh Day Adventist Church. A loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, she lived a fruitful life being a strong follower of Christ. Her strength through all things was shown through her love, kindness and wit to all who knew her — as a den mother, a seamstress, a secretary for a local business or your “Avon Lady.” She enjoyed camping, working crossword puzzles and spending time with family and friends. She is preceded in death by husband of 64 years Charles P. Covington Jr. and daughter Virginia Lynn Covington.
Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Dickson County Memorial Gardens in Burns with Wes Sesler officiating.
Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Charles and wife Kim of Cleveland; grandson Chas of Nashville; sister Nancy Magee of Lawrenceburg; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
