Mrs. Virginia Marie Kelley, 90, of Pulaski died Jan. 6, 2023, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Kelley was born May 25, 1932, and was a devoted mother and faithful member of Fairview Church of Christ. She was also a longtime member of the Giles County Family Community & Education Club. She is preceded in death by husband, Jessie Leon Kelley; granddaughter Crystal Kelley; mother Vera Jones Blade; father William V. Blade; brothers, William E. Blade, Elbe Blade; and sisters, Lavada Blade Raymond, Ruby Jewell Blade Colins, Doris Blade, Barbara Blade-McGill and Lera Blade-Clemmons.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Burial will be in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include son Steven Lee Kelley and wife Shelia; daughter Waverly Ann Kelley-DeMers and husband John; granddaughter Jaclyn M. DeMers; grandsons, David M. Kelley and wife Nickie, Shawn G. DeMers and wife April; great-grandchildren, Richard DeMers, John Paul DeMers, Aiden Kelley, Carter Kelley, Ethan Kelley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
