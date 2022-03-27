Mr. W. C. Tomerlin, 94, of Giles County died March 26, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Tomerlin was born Sept. 17, 1927, in Prospect. He had a strong passion for cattle farming. He was a board member of the Tennessee Farm Bureau and the Co-Op Board, and was a member of First United Methodist Church. For 28 years, he served as a County Clerk at the Giles County Courthouse. He is preceded in death by parents, William and Beatrice Tomerlin; and sister Francis.
Visitation will be Monday, March 28, from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 29, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife of 74 years Joan Tomerlin of Prospect; sons, Mike Tomerlin and wife Lisa of Decherd, Danny Tomerlin of Pulaski; daughters, Betty Ann Kidd and husband George of Wisconsin, Pam Mason and husband Bob of Memphis; grandchildren, April, Chris, Lee, William, Amanda and husband Sam, David and wife Sarah, Daniel and wife Hannah, Stephen; six great-grandchildren; and sister Imogene.
