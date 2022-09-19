Mr. Walter Lillard Stewart Jr., 94, of Athens, Ala., died Sept. 17, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Stewart was born Aug. 1, 1928, in Harris Station, Ala., and was a retired grounds man for the City of Pulaski. He is preceded in death by parents, Walter Lillard and Lucille Moore Stewart Sr.; wives, Martha Stewart, Louise Patterson; daughters, Kay Swanner, Vickie Stewart; sister Bonnie Case; and stepdaughter Velvie Ann Pack.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m.
Survivors include sons, James Stewart of Athens, Ala., Donald Stewart, Teddy Stewart and wife Cheryl, Jeff Stewart and wife Alisa, all of Minor Hill, Micheal Stewart of Pulaskil; daughter Polly Swanner of Athens, Ala.; brothers, Larry Stewart and wife Virginia of Florida, Owen Stewart and wife Patricia of Winchester; sister Jean Goats of Pulaski; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great grandchildren; and stepchildren, JW Patterson and wife Carol, Dale Patterson and wife Donna, Geneva Heard and husband Harold, Diemer Patterson and wife Robbie, Oliver Patterson and wife Barbara, Lester Patterson and wife Sandra, Linda Furline and wife Johnny and Donnie Patterson and wife Debbie.
