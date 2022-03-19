Mr. Walter Terry (Tuck) Burns Sr., 91, of Pulaski died March 14, 2022, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Mr. Burns was born March 2, 1931, in Louisville, Ky. He was an Army veteran and retired heavy equipment operator. He is preceded in death by parents, John Oliver and Mary Evelyn Bassye Burns; wife Frances Burns and twin brother Warren Burns.
Visitation will be Monday, March 21, from noon-2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Walter Burns Jr. of Lynnville, Tony Burns and Kristie Howell of Pulaski; grandchildren, Cherry Elaine Burns, Christina Sue Burns, Christopher Boyd Ables; and great-grandchildren, Blossom Oceana Huntley and Zane Blake Brymer.
To plant a tree in memory of Walter Burns as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.