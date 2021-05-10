Mrs. Wanda Cross Gist, 70, of Lawrenceburg died May 8, 2021.
Mrs. Gist was born July 19, 1950. She was a former beautician who worked in Lawrenceburg. She is preceded in death by father Nathan Cross, son Jeffrey Gist and brother Gary Cross.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg. Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 12, at 2 p.m. with Neal Fourakre officiating. Burial will be at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.
Survivors include husband of 52 years Julian Lee Gist; mother Pauline Cross; brother Ronnie Cross; nieces, Brandy Jones, Alexis Oster; cousin Neal Fourakre; and best friends, Joyce Clark and Dorothy Mize.
