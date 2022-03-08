Ms. , 74, of Pulaski died March 6, 2022, at her home.
Ms. Phillips was born Sept. 30, 1947, in Pulaski. She retired from Timken and was a member of First Baptist Church in Pulaski. She is preceded in death by parents, James Lamack and Sara Ellen Toomey Harwell; and son Tony Ray Birdsong.
Visitation was to have been today (Wednesday) from 4-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at noon tomorrow (Thursday). Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include son Darrell Birdsong of Lewisburg; brothers, Paul Harwell and wife Judy of Indianapolis, Toomey Harwell and wife Jan of Goodspring; and sisters, Mary Jo Martins and husband Manny of Hendersonville, Sara Ann Hagood and husband Johnny of Minor Hill.
