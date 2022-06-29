Mr. Warner Kenneth Wegman Jr., 65, died June 20, 2022, in Prospect.
Mr. Wegman was born Nov. 8, 1956, in New Jersey. He was a self-employed plumber and electrician. He is preceded in death by parents, Warner Kenneth Wegman Sr. and Nancy Jean Simmons Wegman.
Services will be set at a later. Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Scotty Wegman of Nevada, daughters, Melissa Wegman and Matt Yant, Harmony Kayser and husband Steve, all of Prospect; brother Jimmy Teeter; sisters, Melody Wegman, Robin Bleder, Cherry Paul, Pam Coccia, Kim Welch, Vickie Wegman, Amber Howell; and five grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Warner Wegman, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.