Mr. Wayne Bennett Brown, 84, of Pulaski died Oct. 27, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Brown was born Sep. 21, 1937, in Lynnville. He retired from Southern Games as a vending machine technician and was a member of First Baptist Church, Pulaski. He loved golf, Tennessee football and basketball, and fishing. He is preceded in death by parents, William Robert and Mamie McNeese Brown; sisters, Lena Smith, Judy Harrison; and brothers, Vaden Brown and William D. Brown.
Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. at Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include wife of 56 years Diane Brown of Pulaski; daughter Kelly Pickett and husband Jon of Pulaski; grandchildren, Emma Pickett, Timmy Pickett; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
