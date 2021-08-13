Mr. Wayne Ferguson, 74, died Aug. 2, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Ferguson was born June 26, 1947, in Lawrenceburg. He retired from Coastal Lumber. He is preceded in death by parents, Fulton Laramore and Jessie Alene Pierce Ferguson; brother Larry Ferguson and son Jerry Wayne Ferguson.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at noon.
Survivors include wife Linda Ferguson of Pulaski; sons, Randy Ferguson and Alice Bunyan of Pulaski, Kevin Ferguson of Clarksville; and sisters, Jane Baugher and husband Art of Mt. Airy, Md., Carolyn Garner and husband Johnny M. of Cincinnati, Ohio.
