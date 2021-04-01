Mr. Wayne Kenneth McClure, 72, died March 31, 2021.
Mr. McClure was born Dec. 19, 1948, in Pulaski and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He worked for more than 50 years for the Giles and Lincoln County Co-ops. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was an avid University of Tennessee Vols fan. He is preceded in death by parents, Harvie Tipp and Lucille Thompson McClure; brother Gary Donald McClure; mother-in-law Lillie Ruth Hughes; and brother-in-law Wendell Cain Hughes.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, April 5, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m.
Survivors include wife of 46 years Sherrie McClure of Frankewing; son Justin McClure of Pulaski; daughter Andrea Carpenter and Craig Holt of Pulaski; grandchildren, Sean Carpenter, Dylan Carpenter, Tristin Begley, Jonathan Holt and wife Megan, Karlee Holt; nieces and Nephews, Chris Sharp and wife Tiffiny, Dana Sharp, Heather Shore and husband Eric, Gary McClure and wife Melissa, Marcie Chambers and husband Jimmy, Troy McClure and wife Melanie; and sisters-in-law, Eva Gail Hughes Brooks and Brenda Whitworth McClure.
