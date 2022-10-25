Mr. Wayne Pierson, 85, of Elkton died Oct. 24, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Pierson was born May 13, 1937, in Pulaski. He was a United States Army Veteran, and retired manager of the Pulaski Water Plant. He loved horse riding; he participated in the Buffalo River Trail Ride for 31 years and was trail boss for many of those years. He loved his family and his most favorite thing was spending time with his granddaughters. He is preceded in death by parents, Henry Clay and Myrtle Lucille Bevels Pierson; and brother Charles Pierson.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 27, from noon-2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Pulaski. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 407 S. First St., Pulaski, TN 38478; or to Buffalo River Trail Ride, P.O. Box 591, Waynesboro, TN 38485.
Survivors include wife Martha S. Pierson of Elkton; sons, James Wesley Pierson of Pulaski, John Clay Pierson and Merry Beth Blue of Chattanooga; and granddaughters, Abigail Joy Pierson and Molly Beth Pierson.
