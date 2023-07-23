Mr. Wesley Eugene (Tank) Tankersley, 81, of Nashville died July 21, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Tankersley was born Jan. 1, 1942, in Pulaski. He retired from Gibbs Brothers Inc., a paving company in the greater Nashville area. He was employed with Gibbs Brothers Inc. for 35 years and his career in paving spanned more than 60-plus years; he was widely respected in the industry. He was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist church. He was a humble and endearing spirit resounding in constant love. His priority in life was family and grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. He enjoyed classic cars, boating, deep sea fishing, construction equipment and anything grading and paving. He is preceded in death by parents, Willard and Quilla Tankersley; brother JW Tankersley and beloved son Dwight Tankersley.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 23, from 3-6 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 24. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203.
Survivors include loving wife Peggy Casteel Tankersley; sons, Michael Tankersley and wife Becky of Pulaski, Shannon Tankersley and wife Kne of Murfreesboro, Michael Maggard of Nashville, Eric Maggard and Helen Ro of Seattle; daughter Andrea Dimmick and husband Steve of Pulaski; brother Joe Tankersley and wife Deborah; sister Helen Morris and husband Charles; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, whom he adored.
