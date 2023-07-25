Mr. Wilburn Claude Fox, 89, of Elkton died July 25, 2023, at NHC Pulaski.
Mr. Fox was born Oct. 5, 1933, in Giles County and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a U.S. Army veteran and an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time in the garden, mowing the grass and being on the farm. In his free time, you could find him tinkering on mowers in his shop. He is preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Nettie Fox.
Visitation will be Friday, July 28, from 1-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 70 years Betty Fox of Prospect; sons, Forrest Fox of Prospect, Mickey Fox of Brownsboro, Ala.; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother Samuel Fox of Cornersville.
