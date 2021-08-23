Mr. Willard Louis Carr, 88, died Aug. 21, 2021, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Carr was born March 11, 1933, in Giles County and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a deacon at East Hill Church of Christ for many years. He attended Minor Hill School, Martin Methodist College and graduated from MTSU with a master’s degree. He was a teacher at Minor Hill School until it burned in 1969 and a history teacher at Giles County High School until he retired in 1995. He loved gardening, flowers and reading. He is preceded in death by parents, Herbert Edward and Junie Magdalene Sewell Carr; brothers, Howard Carr, Harry Carr; and sisters, Lois Garner, Helen Davis and Jewel Dean Nolen.
Visitation will be today (Monday) from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. with Jonathan Burns officiating. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the C.W. Hart Scholarship Fund at the Memphis School of Preaching, 509 E. Madison St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include wife of 52 years Judith Mobley Carr of Pulaski; son Robert Edward Carr and wife Dianna of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Louis Wade Carr, Thomas Edward Carr, both of Murfreesboro; brother Alton Carr and wife Linda of Pulaski; and sister Norma Henderson of Pulaski.
