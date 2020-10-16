The Rt. Rev. William (Bill) A. Jones Jr., 93, of Kendal at Longwood, Kennett Square, Penn., died Oct. 11, 2020.
Born Jan. 24, 1927, in Memphis, he graduated from Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College), Yale Divinity School and Virginia Theological Seminary. His first parish was the Church of the Messiah in Pulaski and he served as an Episcopal priest at churches in Nashville, Birmingham, Ala., and Johnson City. He was the executive director of ACTS (Association for Christian Training and Service) in the mid 1960s. In 1975, he was consecrated as the VIII Episcopal Bishop of Missouri. In 1992, he returned to his deep love of the parish ministry and served a year at St. Margaret’s Church in Rainham, England. In his retirement, he continued his involvement in the Episcopal church in Tennessee, Delaware and Pennsylvania. At ACTS, he created a 16-denomination organization that engaged churches across the South in community action to address urban challenges. While he was Bishop of Missouri, he provided leadership to clergy and laity in changes to the prayer book, civil rights and the ordination of women. Wherever he lived and worked, and until his death, he was concerned with serving and working for the rights of those marginalized in our society. He was active in the Civil Rights movement in the 60s in the South; fought for funds to continue hospital services for people in need in inner city St. Louis in the 80s; and throughout his life continued to engage whomever he could in discussions about social justice. He was known for his personal and spiritual depth and strong leadership. He and wife Margaret (Maggie) Loaring-Clark Jones loved to travel, hike and enjoyed music and plays together for 70-plus years. Together they raised four independent, intelligent, compassionate daughters.
A private Celebration of Life and burial will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, The Kendal at Longwood Staff Appreciation Fund or an organization in your community that most reflects your time spent with Rev. Jones.
Survivors include daughters, Beth Jones, Lu Johnston and husband Andy, all of Wilmington, Del., Marty Jones and husband Fred Augenstern of Winchester, Mass., Caroline Silva of Newton, N.J.; and grandchildren, Elise Augenstern, Julia Augenstern, Neil Johnston and wife Alyssa, Trish Johnston, Ben Silva and Will Silva.
