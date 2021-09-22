Mr. William Alfred McNairy, 89, died Sept. 18, 2021.
Mr. McNairy was born May 8, 1932, in Pulaski, the third of nine children. He was a member of Rocky Mount Cumberland Presbyterian Church since 1951. He attended school in the Giles County School System. He joined the Army and left for Fort Knox Feb. 24, 1953. On Dec. 18, 1960, he married Priscilla Smith of Bodenham. They were married almost 59 years until his devoted “girlfriend” departed this world in 2019. He was stationed at several military bases across the country and served multiple tours in Vietnam, reaching the rank of Master Sergeant. He retired from the U.S. Army Oct. 1, 1982, in a ceremony at Redstone Arsenal. After retirement, the couple joined forces to open McNairy’s Flowerama, a flower shop just off the Pulaski Square. He enjoyed working on the farm and raising cows on Gimlet Creek Road. He devoted much of his spare time to the VFW, serving as chaplain for the state office, board member of the South Central Human Resource Agency and deacon of his church. He is preceded in death by parents, John Nichol McNairy and Flavor Garrison McNairy; wife Priscilla McNairy; sisters, Mattie McClaurine, Fannie Bridgeforth, Bessie Gardner, Christine McNairy, Josephine McNairy; and brothers, John Ed McNairy and Joe Louis McNairy.
An open viewing will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 23-24, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Private graveside services with full military honors will be held at Giles Memory Gardens in Pulaski.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Survivors include sister Alberta Berry of Evanston, Ill.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
