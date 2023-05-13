Mr. William Charles Sanderson, 91, died May 12, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Sanderson was born Dec. 25, 1931, in Giles County. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War veteran. He enjoyed gardening, crappie fishing, working in the yard, watching sports and was an outdoorsman. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and always loved going to his kids’ and grandchildren’s ballgames. He is preceded in death by parents, Mack and Bessie Lee Bailey Sanderson; brother J.B. Sanderson; and sisters, Lorene Sanderson and Allie Hammers.
Visitation will be Monday, May 15, from 10 a.m.-noon at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Minor Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Margaret Sanderson of Minor Hill; daughters, Davidia (Stephanie) Sanderson of Athens, Ala., Linda Tarpley and husband Ronnie of Prospect; sons, Mike Sanderson of Ardmore, Ronald (Ron) Sanderson of Ashville, N.C., Terry Sanderson of Ardmore; grandchildren, Chad Tarpley and wife Erica, Brent Tarpley and wife Kayla, Lacey Blakley and husband Colin, Skyler Sanderson; great-grandchildren, Fisher Blakley, Emersyn Blakley, Brady Tarpley, Lucas Tarpley, Hudson Tarpley, Avery Tarpley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.