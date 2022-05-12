Mr. William Cyle (Pete) Hendrix Jr., 87, of Pulaski died May 11, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Hendrix was born Sept. 14, 1934, in Minor Hill, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was a devoted Christian and a member of East Hill Church of Christ. He loved to farm and enjoyed fishing. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, but most importantly he never missed the opportunity to win souls for Christ. He will be missed, but never forgotten. He is preceded in death by wife of 67 years Nancy Sue Martin Hendrix; parents, William Cyle and Lola Griffin Hendrix Sr.; daughter-in-law Peggy Gowan Hendrix; two brothers; son-in-law Ronnie Thompson; and great-grandson Benjamin Hendrix.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Danny Pettus officiating. Burial will follow in the Hendrix Cemetery on Fall River Road.
Memorial donations may be made to the C. W. Hart Scholarship Fund, 509 E. Madison St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include son William Cyle (Petie) Hendrix III and wife Pat of Southaven, Miss.; daughters, Joy King and husband Mark of Pulaski, Dawn Thompson of Minor Hill, Lee Hasting and husband Stanley of Decatur, Ala.; brother-in-law Bobby Martin and wife Jan of Pulaski; sister-in-law Peggy Newell of Texas; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one niece and numerous nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.