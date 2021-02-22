Mr. William (Bill) David Dobbins Jr., 77, of Pulaski died Feb. 18, 2021.
Mr. Dobbins was born Oct. 29, 1943, in Columbia. He was a longtime deacon at Highland Baptist Church and longtime owner and operator of Fashion Fresh Cleaners of Pulaski.
Graveside services were Feb. 24 at Maplewood Cemetery.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Highland Baptist Church Fund or the National Kidney Foundation, 933 Louise Ave #101B, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Survivors include loving wife Mary Lee Dobbins; son Phillip Dobbins and wife Lindsay of Pulaski; daughter Karen Morrison of Pulaski; brother Jimmy Dobbins and wife Sharon of Columbia; grandchildren, Alisha Taylor, Mathew Morrison; and great-grandchildren, Delilah Coffey, Dylan Hooper, Hayden Hooper and Baylee Hooper.
